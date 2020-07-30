Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader questioned in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

As part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the special team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned YSRCP State secretary D. Sankar Reddy on Wednesday.

The CBI team sought various details from him during the inquiry that lasted more than six hours.

Mr. Sankar Reddy was known to have close association with Vivekananda Reddy’s family.

It was only on Tuesday that the CBI officials met the slain leader’s daughter Sunitha at their ancestral house. The CBI team recently arrived in Pulivendula.

