YSRCP leader Padmanabham changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan in Assembly poll

Updated - June 21, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 01:31 pm IST - Amaravati

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Padmanabha Reddy said.

PTI

Padmanabha Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Mr. Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Mr. Kalyan.

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Mr. Reddy told media. However, he complained that the Jana Sena chief’s fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

“The youth who love you (Mr. Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing…eliminate us (all family members),” said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former Minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation. He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

