YSRCP leader Padmanabham changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan in Assembly poll

Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Mr. Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Mr. Kalyan.

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Mr. Reddy told media. However, he complained that the Jana Sena chief’s fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

“The youth who love you (Mr. Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing…eliminate us (all family members),” said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former Minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation. He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.