GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP leader Padmanabham changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan in Assembly poll

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Padmanabha Reddy said.

Updated - June 21, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 01:31 pm IST - Amaravati

PTI
Padmanabha Reddy. File

Padmanabha Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to 'Padmanabha Reddy', fulfilling his pledge made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The septuagenarian changed his name following the victory of Mr. Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. In the run-up to the polls, the YSRCP leader had challenged that he would defeat Mr. Kalyan.

“Nobody forced me to change my name. I have changed it on my own volition,” Mr. Reddy told media. However, he complained that the Jana Sena chief’s fans and followers were allegedly abusing him.

“The youth who love you (Mr. Kalyan) are incessantly dropping expletive messages. In my view this is not right. Rather than abusing, do one thing…eliminate us (all family members),” said Mr. Reddy. Mr. Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former Minister has campaigned for Kapu reservation. He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.