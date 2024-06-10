ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader Nani announces his departure from politics

Updated - June 10, 2024 10:52 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 10:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Although I am stepping away from the political arena, my commitment to Vijayawada remains strong, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), on Monday, announced that he will step away from politics and conclude his political journey, but remain committed to Vijayawada’s welfare and progress.

“Although I am stepping away from the political arena, my commitment to Vijayawada remains strong. I will continue to support and advocate for the betterment of Vijayawada in any way I can,” he posted on the social media platform X.

Mr. Nani, who contested as the YSRCP candidate from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, added that serving the people as a Member of Parliament for two terms has been an incredible honour for him, and the resilience and determination of the people have been his inspiration, for which he was profoundly thankful.

The YSRCP leader also wished the new representatives the best in striving for the development and prosperity of Vijayawada. He was defeated by his brother, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) by a majority of 2,820,85 votes.

