MACHILIPATNAM 04 July 2020
YSRCP leader murder case: Former A.P. Minister Kollu Ravindra shifted to Krishna district
Special teams, which picked up former Fisheries Minister Kollu Ravindra in Moka Bhaskar Rao's murder case, shifted him to Machilipatnam in the wee hours on Saturday.
Rao, YSR Congress Party leader and former Market Yard Committee chairman, was stabbed to death in the town on June 29. Police so far arrested five persons in the case.
The former Minister is likely to be produced in the court on Saturday after conducting medical tests.
Meanwhile, police stepped up security in the town in wake of the developments. Pickets have been arranged at all major junctions and at vulnerable places.
