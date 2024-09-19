YSRCP leader Murali Krishna accused of illegally acquiring prime property in Guntur

TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar on September 19 (Thursday) accused YSRCP leader K. Murali Krishna of threatening and coercing the management of Bajrang Jute Mill and illegally acquiring valuable property in the heart of Guntur.

Speaker at a press conference here, he alleged that senior leaders from the YSRCP were also involved in this incident. Chandu Sambasiva Rao and Kameswara Rao, who are members of Real Estate Regulatory Authority, were instrumental in securing permissions in favour of Mr. Murali Krishna to construct apartments illegally on the same land,alleged Mr.Narendra Kumar.

He alleged that some officials from Guntur Municipal Corporation colluded with Mr. Murali Krishna and no order was issued to stop the construction of buildings on the disputed land. “Despite an ongoing controversy, the officials have not intervened to halt the project. In a recent inspection, the authorities reportedly conducted only a superficial check.”, Mr. Narendra alleged.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, saying that he has substantial evidence to support the claim that Mr. Murali Krishna wrongfully acquired the property without any investment.

