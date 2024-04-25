YSRCP leader Muddada Madhu quits party

April 25, 2024 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing general secretary Muddada Madhu resigned from the party on April 24 (Wednesday), alleging that the party leadership had failed to recognise his services in the last five years.

In a press release, Mr. Madhu said that the YSRCP had done an injustice to the Yadavas by denying a ticket to a member of the community from Vizianagaram where the population of backward classes was more.

Mr. Madhu, who is also the president of Uttarandhra BC Samskshema Sangham, alleged that the YSRCP had ignored the downtrodden sections, despite claiming to be the champion of the BCs.