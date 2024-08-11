GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP leader makes suicide bid after trolling on social media

D. Madhuri was injured as she rammed her car into another near the Lakshmipuram toll gate of Srikakulam district

Published - August 11, 2024 08:48 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP leader D. Madhuri was injured in a suicide bid she made by ramming her car into another near the Lakshmipuram toll gate of Srikakulam district on August 11, Sunday. She was admitted to a hospital at Palasa and her condition is said to be stable.

Speaking to the media after the car crash, she said that she took the step as she was unable to tolerate the trolling on social media after her name was brought up in the discussion between YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas and his wife D. Vani a few days ago alleging that the MLC had extramarital affairs with Ms. Madhuri became viral.

Ms. Madhuri, condemning the allegation, said that she her own family life was getting disturbed by it.

Meanwhile, the MLC alleged that his wife had instigated his daughters against him using false information.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling ‘100’.

