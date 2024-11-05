ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy placed under house arrest in Nellore

Published - November 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Nellore

The YSRCP leader says that police prevented him from joining the protest against the alleged malpractice of TDP leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy in the tendering process for works at Kanupur Canal

N.S.Chowdary

YSRCP Nellore district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy speaking to the police at his residence before he was placed under house arrest on Tuesday.

Former Agriculture Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy was placed under house arrest for a few hours on Tuesday morning, for attempting to “expose the corruption” of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy in the tendering process for the works at Kanupur Canal in the district.

The Kanupur Canal System is a medium irrigation project which draws water from Penna River to supply water to 32 villages across four mandals in the district. The State government had called tenders for the works at the canal and the deadline for submission of tenders was fixed as November 11, 2024. The YSRCP cadre claimed malpractice by Mr. Somireddy in this process.

Mr. Kakani was put under house arrest by the police and thus stopped from joining the protest with farmers and over 200 followers at the canal against the alleged malpractices of Mr. Somireddy. Tension prevailed outside his residence as YSRCP leaders and workers flocked in large numbers.

Speaking to The Hindu, the YSRCP leader said: “The local leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) tried to stop me but they were unsuccessful. Finally, police personnel from all over the district came here to arrest me at the house. When the YSRCP was in power, we had never stopped Somireddy or other leaders to protest peacefully.”

“Somireddy is a highly corrupt politician and he started the works at the canal before the tendering process. His people just removed the bushes and shrubs near the canal without even spending ₹50 lakh, but they claim funds for ₹6 crore. Fearful of being exposed of their plan to loot crores of rupees, the TDP leader sent the police to keep me under house arrest,” he further alleged.

