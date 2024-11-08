ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader flays coalition government for arrest of social media activists

Published - November 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday condemned the arrest of social media activists by the State government.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli on Friday, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the repression on social media activists is undemocratic and atrocious. Picking up social media activists at will without following the due procedures has become order of the day and highly condemnable.

Social media activists of YSRCP are being targeted by the State government as they have been exposing corruption and misdeeds of the coalition (TDP-BJP-JSP). The social media activists are picked up at midnight and there is no democracy in the State.

Flaying Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that long before such a medium came into existence, TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao was trolled badly by Mr. Naidu and his friendly media. She said that Mr. Naidu has had a history of showing disrespect to NTR himself. The Chief Minister and his media used to make fun with demeaning cartoons before social media came into existence, she recalled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US