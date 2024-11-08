 />
YSRCP leader flays coalition government for arrest of social media activists

Published - November 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday condemned the arrest of social media activists by the State government.  

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli on Friday, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that the repression on social media activists is undemocratic and atrocious. Picking up social media activists at will without following the due procedures has become order of the day and highly condemnable.

Social media activists of YSRCP are being targeted by the State government as they have been exposing corruption and misdeeds of the coalition (TDP-BJP-JSP). The social media activists are picked up at midnight and there is no democracy in the State.

Flaying Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ms. Lakshmi Parvathi said that long before such a medium came into existence, TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao was trolled badly by Mr. Naidu and his friendly media. She said that Mr. Naidu has had a history of showing disrespect to NTR himself. The Chief Minister and his media used to make fun with demeaning cartoons before social media came into existence, she recalled.

