YSRCP leader denies Payyavula Keshav’s allegations

The TDP leader is trying to blackmail the police, alleges Visweswara Reddy

Former Uravakonda MLA and YSRCP leader Y. Visweswara Reddy has denied all the allegations levelled against him and his son by TDP Uravakonda MLA and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav, and termed them as a “political drama to blackmail the police personnel.”

Addressing the media at the party district office here on Sunday, Mr. Visweswara Reddy claimed that Mr. Keshav was trying to gain popularity by resorting to “cheap tactics” as he never toured the constituency and did not enjoy people’s support.

It was Mr. Keshav who had managed and blackmailed the police personnel in Anantapur district and ensured that the names of his brothers were removed from the criminal cases, alleged Mr. Visweswara Reddy.

Mr. Keshav’s recent allegations were also a part of blackmailing the police, the YSRCP leader alleged and questioned what was wrong if a police officer attended a prize distribution programme pertaining to a cricket tournament.

The tournament was organised to popularise sports in the rural areas, and the presence of police officers would send a positive message to the youth, Mr. Reddy said.

The criminal case filed against me in the Reliance shop burning case was politically motivated as I was opposed to the group opening the shop at that point of time, he said. Though I was not involved in the incident, my name was added as one of the accused, he said.