YSRCP leader criticises Krishnaiah for resigning from Rajya Sabha

Published - September 25, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Taken aback by the resignation of BC leader R. Krishnaiah, former Minister and YSRCP leader Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said the BC leader had betrayed the entire BC community by his move. The former Minister said YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided Mr. Krishnaiah a chance to represent the BCs in the Rajya Sabha but the latter surrendered himself to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to reporters in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Nageswara Rao said Mr. Krishnaiah had worked hard for the cause of BCs for decades and was elevated to the Rajya Sabha as he would raise the voice of backward classes in the Rajya Sabha. “He will now remain as a person who got lured by Mr. Naidu’s `offer.’ BCs of both the Telugu States will never forget the betrayal of Mr. Krishnaiah,” Mr Venkata Nageswara Rao said.

The former Minister said Naidu had never in his tenure as the Chief Minister had made a BC leader as the Rajya Sabha member. “Mr. Naidu had always used BCs as a vote bank but never gave them proper recognition,’‘ he said. It is Mr. Jagan who made BCs like Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Krishnaiah and Beeda Mastan Rao as Rajya Sabha members and Mr. Naidu had purchased them,’‘he alleged.

