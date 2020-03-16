YSRCP leader creates a flutter at Nagari

CHITTOOR

16 March 2020 08:06 IST

‘His action is against the model code in force’

Former chairman of Nagari Municipality and YSRCP leader K.J. Kumar, along with his followers, on Sunday created a flutter by barging into the chamber of the election officer (for Nagari Municipality) at Nagari and finding fault with him for accepting the B-forms from candidates seeking to contest for the post of councillor.

As per information, Mr. Kumar and his followers barged into the election officer’s chamber in the morning, much before the State Election Commission announced the postponement of elections to the local bodies.

Mr. Kumar was said to have questioned the officer as to how he accepted the B-form from another YSRCP candidate when he had already submitted his nomination papers from the ward concerned.

A video footage of the incident that went viral on social media platforms allegedly showed Mr. Kumar and his followers moving menacingly towards the officer and using abusive language against him.

“As per the guidelines, the issue will be viewed seriously. Based on the complaint from the election officer, a case will be booked against the accused,” said Nagari CI. Party cadres observed that it was becoming difficult for Mr. Kumar to have his say after R.K. Roja won the Nagari Assembly seat in the 2019 elections.