Chevireddy accuses TDP regime of 34 attacks on YSRCP cadre in Chandragiri

Several of his party leaders were physically assaulted and the properties of some were ransacked, he alleges

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Friday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has accused the ruling TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Alliance parties of attacking his party leaders and cadre, stating that 34 party cadre in his constituency were assaulted in the last fifty days of the new government.

Making a presentation before the media, here on Friday, he said that several of his party leaders were physically assaulted and the properties of some were ransacked, allegedly by the ruling party leaders. “It has come to our notice that masked men came to attack our leaders at midnight, who also destroyed their properties,” he observed.

“In sharp contrast, I did not file a single fake case against the TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani during the last five years,” he stated. Rubbishing Mr. Nani’s claim that his quarry had been illegally closed down in the past by the YSRCP government, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy insisted that the former’s businesses had never been closed.

“He [Mr. Nani] got his works done through me and the then Minister for Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and the twelve trucks operating from his mines continued to function without a break,” the YSRCP leader charged.

Referring to the ‘attack’ on Mr. Nani’s car immediately after the elections, allegedly by YSRCP activists, he termed it as a ploy by the TDP to gain public sympathy. “Several police officials were suspended because of the fake attack. I wonder why the police officers remain mum over the incident, even as their members have turned victims,” he quizzed.

In a veiled warning, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy stated that he was ready to become the ‘first politician in the State’ to launch a direct attack against the TDP and the State government to safeguard his cadre.

