YSRCP leader booked for ‘land grab bid’

The Mylavaram range forest authorities on Monday registered a case against Mylavaram pandal president (YSRCP) Pamarthi Ramu and his aides for alleged attempt to encroach land in the reserve forest.

Mr. Ramu was carrying allegedly out the ground levelling by engaging machinery.

On being alerted about the encroachment, Mylavaram Forest Beat Officer Ayub Khan and his staff rushed to the spot and seized the machinery. Mr. Ramu reportedly picked an argument with the forest staff.

District Forest Officer (Territorial) Vinod Kumar told The Hindu : “Locals led by Pamarthi Ramu have been found attempting to encroach the land in Survey No. 96. Cases have been registered against the accused under the AP Forest Act 1967.”

Mr. Ayub Khan alleged that he was assaulted by the prime accused.