YSRCP leader blames senior government officials close to CM as reason for party’s defeat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja has lamented that the senior government officials close to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who resigned as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, were to be blamed for the historic defeat of the party. Mr. Raja himself lost the Rajanagaram Assembly seat to Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Battula Balarama Krishna.

Speaking at a press conference, here on Wednesday, Mr. Raja said, “The officials, including senior IAS Officer Mr. K. Dhanunjaya Reddy (retired on May 31, 2024) misguided Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the ground reality. It was these officials who weakened the connectivity between MLAs and the Chief Minister.” Admitting defeat, Mr. Raja said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted his best for the welfare of the poor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.