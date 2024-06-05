YSRCP leader blames senior government officials close to CM as reason for party’s defeat

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja has lamented that the senior government officials close to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who resigned as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, were to be blamed for the historic defeat of the party. Mr. Raja himself lost the Rajanagaram Assembly seat to Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Battula Balarama Krishna.

Speaking at a press conference, here on Wednesday, Mr. Raja said, “The officials, including senior IAS Officer Mr. K. Dhanunjaya Reddy misguided Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the ground reality. It was these officials who weakened the connectivity between MLAs and the Chief Minister.” Admitting defeat, Mr. Raja said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted his best for the welfare of the poor.