GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

YSRCP leader blames senior government officials close to CM as reason for party’s defeat

Updated - June 05, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 07:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja.

YSRCP East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) East Godavari district president Jakkampudi Raja has lamented that the senior government officials close to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who resigned as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, were to be blamed for the historic defeat of the party. Mr. Raja himself lost the Rajanagaram Assembly seat to Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Battula Balarama Krishna. 

Speaking at a press conference, here on Wednesday, Mr. Raja said, “The officials, including senior IAS Officer Mr. K. Dhanunjaya Reddy misguided Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the ground reality. It was these officials who weakened the connectivity between MLAs and the Chief Minister.” Admitting defeat, Mr. Raja said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy attempted his best for the welfare of the poor.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.