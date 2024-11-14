YSRCP leader, associates arrested in POCSO case

Police on Thursday arrested a sarpanch, who is a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader of a village in Kosigi mandal and two of his associates, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.

According to police, the accused D. Boya Usaini entered the house of the girl, while his associates Boya Vinod and Boya Majjiga Surya Narayana kept a watch outside. Usaini woke up the girl from her sleep and forced her to come along with him. As the girl raised an alarm, her grandfather woke up, following which Usaini and the two others fled from the house.

The girl’s parents have migrated to Karnataka for work and she has been staying with her grandfather. After informing the same to her parents, the girl lodged a complaint with the police on November 11. A case under POCSO Act, 2012, and BNS were registered against the accused, after which the trio absconded. The three accused were arrested on November 13 (Wednesday) near Urukunda Arch at Kosigi and were produced before the court on Thursday.