YSRCP leader arrested for assault on ward secretariat staff

CHITTOOR

27 February 2020 22:54 IST

Employees stage protest demanding action against him

The Chittoor West police on Thursday arrested a local leader of the YSR Congress Party, Prakash Reddy, on charges of assaulting and abusing the staff at the ward secretariat under the Chittoor municipal corporation limits on Wednesday evening.

According to information, Prakash Reddy of the 21st division had on Wednesday evening visited the ward secretariat and reportedly picked up an argument with a woman staff member, and reportedly abused the employee, over the sacking of a ward volunteer. When the staff tried to pacify him saying that the issue would be taken to the notice of the higher officials, the party leader, who got further enraged, had resorted to slapping two men on duty.

As the working hours were already over by then, the ward secretariat staff had approached the Chittoor West police and lodged a complaint against Prakash Reddy late in the evening. As a sequel to this, the staff, with the support of the ward secretariats under the corporation limits, staged a protest in front of the municipal corporation office on Thursday morning. A video footage pertaining to Prakash Reddy’s abusive language and physical attack on the staff was circulated to the media and the police personnel.

Circle inspector Lakshmikanth said that based on the complaint from the ward secretariat staff, a criminal case was registered against Prakash Reddy and he was arrested and remanded.