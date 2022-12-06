YSRCP leader and close aide of A.P. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao murdered in Srikakulam

December 06, 2022 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The murder of senior YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu near Srikurmam early morning has sent shockwaves across the State.

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s confidant and YSRCP senior leader Baratam Ramaseshu was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, near Srikurmam of Srikakulam district, sending shockwaves among the leaders of ruling party and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramaseshu (52) was vice president of Mandal Praja Parishad of Gara and former sarpanch of Srikurmam village. He was associated with many business activities.

According to the police, miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons when he was going for a morning walk. Seshu died on the spot with the multiple injuries. Due to winter, there were less movement of people on the road in the early morning, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police, G.R.Radhika and other senior officials directed the local police personnel to nab the miscreants quickly.

Police suspect previous enmity behind the murder. The deceased was an active member of Kalinga Vysya community which is playing a key role in Srikakulam Assembly segment. Srikakulam is part of Gar mandal and Srikakulam Assembly constituency. Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kalinga Vysya Corporation Chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu and others expressed shock over the ghastly murder and urged the police to nab the culprits soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US