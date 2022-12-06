  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

YSRCP leader and close aide of A.P. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao murdered in Srikakulam

The murder of senior YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu near Srikurmam early morning has sent shockwaves across the State.

December 06, 2022 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu.

YSRCP leader Baratam Ramaseshu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s confidant and YSRCP senior leader Baratam Ramaseshu was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, near Srikurmam of Srikakulam district, sending shockwaves among the leaders of ruling party and others.

Ramaseshu (52) was vice president of Mandal Praja Parishad of Gara and former sarpanch of Srikurmam village. He was associated with many business activities.

According to the police, miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons when he was going for a morning walk. Seshu died on the spot with the multiple injuries. Due to winter, there were less movement of people on the road in the early morning, police said.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police, G.R.Radhika and other senior officials directed the local police personnel to nab the miscreants quickly.

Police suspect previous enmity behind the murder. The deceased was an active member of Kalinga Vysya community which is playing a key role in Srikakulam Assembly segment. Srikakulam is part of Gar mandal and Srikakulam Assembly constituency. Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kalinga Vysya Corporation Chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu and others expressed shock over the ghastly murder and urged the police to nab the culprits soon.

