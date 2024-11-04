ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu courts a controversy at Tirumala temple

Published - November 04, 2024 05:04 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The YSRCP leader entered the temple of Lord Venkateswara wearing a shirt which carried an image of Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Monday kicked up a controversy when he visited the hill temple with the logo of his party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on his shirt. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident in all probability would have gone unnoticed but for BJP MP CM Ramesh who was quick to notice and lambasted him for his crazy act.

Addressing the media outside the temple complex, Mr. Ramesh questioned the audacity behind the act and accused YSRCP leaders for not showing any respect or fear towards the deity. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Mr. Rambabu allegedly tried to cover the logo with his scarf while taking photos and lambasted that the YCP leaders are yet to learn lessons from their ignominious defeat which left them with few seats in the recently concluded elections. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When political activities like displaying of party flags, stickers and banners are prohibited on the temple town, how can he dare to enter the temple sporting the party logo he questioned and said that he would lodge a complaint with the TTD authorities. 

The BJP MP also said that the setting up of a plant by ArcelorMittal in his native Anakapalli constituency would boost the employment opportunities for the local youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US