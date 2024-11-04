YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu courts a controversy at Tirumala temple

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Monday kicked up a controversy when he visited the hill temple with the logo of his party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on his shirt.

The incident in all probability would have gone unnoticed but for BJP MP CM Ramesh who was quick to notice and lambasted him for his crazy act.

Addressing the media outside the temple complex, Mr. Ramesh questioned the audacity behind the act and accused YSRCP leaders for not showing any respect or fear towards the deity.

He also said that Mr. Rambabu allegedly tried to cover the logo with his scarf while taking photos and lambasted that the YCP leaders are yet to learn lessons from their ignominious defeat which left them with few seats in the recently concluded elections.

When political activities like displaying of party flags, stickers and banners are prohibited on the temple town, how can he dare to enter the temple sporting the party logo he questioned and said that he would lodge a complaint with the TTD authorities.

The BJP MP also said that the setting up of a plant by ArcelorMittal in his native Anakapalli constituency would boost the employment opportunities for the local youth.