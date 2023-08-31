YSRCP leader alleges kidnap, death threat by party MLA in Kadapa district

August 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KADAPA

In a major development indicative of the intra-party feud in the ruling YSR Congress Party, a second-rung leader has levelled charges of kidnap, assault and death threat by Jammalamadugu legislator M. Sudheer Reddy.

Adireddy Srinivasulu Reddy, a close follower of the MLA’s arch rival and rebel leader Gangavaram Sekhar Reddy, was at the receiving end for making a social media post against Mr. Sudheer Reddy recently.

Adireddy told the media in Kadapa on Thursday that he was kidnapped by the MLA’s followers when he was riding his two-wheeler. “I was forced into one of the escort vehicles of the MLA, roughed up throughout the journey from Potladurthi to Nidizivvi. I was even assaulted right in the MLA’s presence by his followers. Referring to MLC Anantha Babu episode, Sudheer Reddy openly threatened to kill me and dump my body at my residence by parcel,” Srinivasulu Reddy narrated.

While admitting that he had indeed made the social media post, he said there was nothing unparliamentary in the content. He also announced to lodge a complaint with the Yerraguntla police. Speaking in support of the victim, Mr. Sekhar Reddy said it was for the first time that a party leader had been kidnapped and assaulted by their own legislator.

When contacted, Mr. Sudheer Reddy refuted the allegation and dubbed it as ‘politically motivated’. He said he had been bedridden for the last eight days following an accident and was in extreme pain. He added that he was not in a position to even lift his left hand and that the charges were not true.

The MLA also appealed to police to conduct a free and fair investigation into the issue and book the accused as per the outcome of their probe.