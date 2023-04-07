YSRCP launches JMB, an extensive door-to-door campaign

April 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The ruling YSR Congress Party on Friday launched an extensive two-week political campaign titled Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (JMB) across the State.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Sanjeev Kumar and MLC Marri Rajasekhar addressed the media at the party Central Office in Tadepalli. On the other hand, the Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and the rank and file of the party participated in the campaign across the 175 Assembly Segments.

Mr. Satyanarayana listed four key elements of it. He said that there is a comparison pamphlet between the YSRCP and TDP regimes. The Gruhasaradhulu and conveners of village and ward would carry a five-point survey questionnaire for feedback. During their interaction with the public, the surveyors would provide door and mobile stickers to them. At the end of the survey, the public would be asked to give a missed call on 8296082960. After the households give a missed call and pledge their support to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, they will get a message, explained Mr. Satyanarayana.

Mr. Rajasekhar said, “Never in this country has any political party dared to go in public and seek a review of their performance. We are confident of our work and the people’s support and so we will present you the result of this mega people’s survey when the campaign culminates on April 20.”

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy said the party was transparent and confident of exemplary support from people in this mega survey.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar said, ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ was a slogan that came from the public during the Gadapa Gadapaku programme. “This was a resounding message that we got across the State and it only proves that Mr. Jagan is in the hearts of people,” he said.