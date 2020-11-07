YSRCP launches awareness drive on promises made and fulfilled

Party to elicit people’s opinion during the 10-day ‘Prajalalo Nadu - Prajalakosam Nedu’ programme

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday launched the 10-day ‘Prajalalo Nadu - Prajalakosam Nedu’ programme to mark the completion of three years of the launch of ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’.

Events and rallies were organised across the State to spread awareness on the promises made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his public outreach programme and those fulfilled by his government.

Government Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other leaders paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion at the party central office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Later, they felicitated a few people who had accompanied Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his walkathon.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had embarked on the 3,648-km yatra from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on November 6, 2017, completed it on January 9, 2019, and immediately kicked off the election campaign.

‘Good governance’

“Since coming to power 14 months ago, the Chief Minister has been delivering everything he has promised to the masses and focusing on good governance and eradicating corruption,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy kept 90% of his poll promises despite going through a financial crisis, which was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 10-day programme, the YSRCP cadres would elicit people’s opinion on the manner in which welfare schemes were being implemented.

Ministers K. Kannababu, Ch. Venugopala Krishna and P. Anil Kumar, Telugu Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi, YSRCP central office in-charge Lella Appi Reddy and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy were among those present.