YSRCP lashes out at Naidu for ‘halting’ housing programme

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is more anxious about his real estate business than welfare of people, and has thus halted the distribution of house site pattas to the poor by approaching the High Court, Government Whip D. Raja has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Raja said the TDP leaders intentionally stopped the government from distributing 30 lakh house site pattas to the poor and weaker sections.

He further disputed Mr. Naidu’s claims that the TDP government had provided lakhs of houses during its term.

‘Caste card’

Criticising Mr. Naidu for trying to play the caste card and politicise every issue, Mr. Raja said it was not correct on the part of the TDP president to support those accused of corruption and murder, and who make abusive statements against women.

Referring to the welfare of Kapus, he said the government had spent ₹4,470 crore in one year of coming to office. In contrast, the TDP government had spent only ₹1,874 crore during its five-year term.

“The TDP does not have any moral right to speak about Kapu welfare as Mr. Naidu had betrayed the community,” he alleged.

Refuting the allegations of poor facilities at the COVID-19 quarantine centres, Mr. Raja claimed that Andhra Pradesh stood best in the world for implementing an effective action plan to check the spread of the pandemic.

“Right from the menu to advanced medical facilities, everything is in place, and the opposition leaders will know this if they visit any hospital in person,” he said.

‘Debt burden’

MLA Jogi Ramesh, in a separate press conference, flayed Mr. Naidu for creating hurdles in the implementation of welfare schemes.

“Mr. Naidu claims that his government had built 25 lakh houses in five years. In reality, he had sanctioned only 3.5 lakh houses, but failed to complete construction of even a single house. He only left a debt burden of ₹3,000 crore on TIDCO and ₹1,300 crore on the Housing Department,” he alleged.

It was the YSRCP government that cleared all the debts and wanted to take forward the ambitious project of ‘housing for all’, he added.