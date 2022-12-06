YSRCP keen on consolidating its BC vote bank in Andhra Pradesh’s North Andhra region

December 06, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM / SRIKAKULAM

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is keen on consolidating its vote bank in the North Andhra region, is gearing all its leaders up, right from the sarpanch to the MLA, for the ‘Jayaho BC’ conclave it will be organising in Vijayawada on December 7 (Wednesday).

More than 5,000 leaders and activists from Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram-Manyam and Srikakulam district will be attending the meeting being organised to gear up the cadres for the 2024 elections.

The party MLAs have arranged buses and other vehicles to enable the cadres to reach Vijayawada.

Shift in loyalties

Traditionally, the Backward Classes (BCs) of the region, who include Turpu Kapu, Velama, Yadava, and other communities, have been staunch supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

However, going the election results in the recent past, the TDP seems to have suffered a dent in its vote bank. The party had received a huge jolt when it lost all the nine Assembly seats in the undivided Vizianagaram district in the previous elections. The YSRCP also wrested seven of the 10 Assembly seats in Srikakulam and continued its winning streak by bagging all the 34 ZPTC seats in Vizianagaram and 38 seats in Srikakulam districts. The TDP’s base suffered further erosion with the YSRCP winning over 80% MPTC and sarpanch seats.

‘BCs empowered’

“The BCs will remain with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as they are benefitting from various welfare schemes,” say Vizianagaram DCMS Chairperson Avanapu Bhavana and YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram.

“The TDP has always seen the BCs as a vote bank. But Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has empowered the BCs by creating 56 corporations. This apart, many have been given nominated posts,” Mr. Vikram told The Hindu.

“The three capital proposal, with Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, is an added advantage for the YSRCP to improve its vote share in the region,” he observed.

“The Turpu Kapus do not have OBC status at the national level. We urge the YSRCP to look into the issue at its conclave,” says Andhra Pradesh Turpu Kapu Sankshema Sangham president P. Chandramohan.

“Members of the community are unable to get BC certificate in Telangana though they enjoyed the facility till bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The issue needs to be discussed as thousands of families of the North Andhra region have settled down in Telangana,” says Mr. Chandramohan.

“We hope that the issues pertaining to the most backward classes, including Sondis, will be discussed in the conclave,” says N. Koteswara Chowdary, Sondi Kula Sankshema Seva Sangham.