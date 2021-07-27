YSRCP juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down

GUNTUR

27 July 2021 01:25 IST

Wins 56.3% vote share in Eluru civic poll

The YSRCP juggernaut continues its dominance in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh by registering an unprecedented victory in elections to Eluru Municipal Corporation, the results for which were declared on Sunday.

At the end of counting, the YSRCP garnered a vote share of 56.3 %, while the TDP could gather only 28.2 %, a decline from the 42.21% vote share it had secured in 2019 general elections.

“Our party has secured more than 50% of the vote share in the election to Eluru Municipal Corporation and it tells it all about the complete trust people have reposed in the YSRCP government. The elections to local bodies have been held in a peaceful manner and the people have turned up in large numbers to exercise their franchise. The results also show that the YSRCP continues to buck the anti-incumbency factor,” Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told the media on Monday.

Attributing the massive victories in the local body elections to the revolutionary changes in the governance brought in by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that people across the board had voted for the party. The election results in Eluru also showed that the JSP had not been able to make an impact. The JSP, which had managed to secure 16,681 votes in the 2019 elections, won just 7,407 votes in the Eluru civic polls.

The YSRCP has bagged all 12 municipal corporations and 74 out of 75 municipalities in the State.

The local body elections held amid an uncertain climate with the government differing with then State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on the decision to hold the elections and finally, the elections were held following the High Court’s order.

“In a way, we should thank Mr. Ramesh Kumar for allowing us the joy of victories in the elections held in phases for he issued a staggered poll schedule,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.