YSRCP jittery as social benefits failed to reach people: CPI

December 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KADAPA

Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday said the ruling YSR Congress Party was apprehensive about its electoral fortunes as the social security benefits failed to reach the intended beneficiaries

In an informal chat with media persons, the party’s state secretariat member Gujjula Eswaraiah accused the government of jacking up power tariff eight times during the past five years. Petrol and diesel are dearer by ₹10 a litre in A.P. compared to neighbouring States, which again was a ploy, he said.

He accused the State of collecting ₹10 from the public for every ₹1 disbursed. On the spiralling prices of essentials, Mr. Eswaraiah wondered if they were left unchecked to get a higher share of the GST. He cautioned the government against taking the people for granted as they would respond at the right time.

