GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP jittery as social benefits failed to reach people: CPI

December 31, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday said the ruling YSR Congress Party was apprehensive about its electoral fortunes as the social security benefits failed to reach the intended beneficiaries

In an informal chat with media persons, the party’s state secretariat member Gujjula Eswaraiah accused the government of jacking up power tariff eight times during the past five years. Petrol and diesel are dearer by ₹10 a litre in A.P. compared to neighbouring States, which again was a ploy, he said.

He accused the State of collecting ₹10 from the public for every ₹1 disbursed. On the spiralling prices of essentials, Mr. Eswaraiah wondered if they were left unchecked to get a higher share of the GST. He cautioned the government against taking the people for granted as they would respond at the right time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.