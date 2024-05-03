YSRCP is using my father to defame Pawan Kalyan, alleges Kapu leader Mudragada’s daughter

May 03, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s daughter Barlapudi Kranthi on May 3 (Friday) alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was using her father to defame Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan.

“On May 2, my father dared Mr. Pawan Kalayan saying that he would change his name to Padmanabham Reddy if he failed to defeat the JSP president in Pithapuram Assembly constituency. He also pledged to drive Mr. Pawan Kalayan out of Pithapuram. I condemn these statements of my father,” Ms. Kranthi said in a one-minute video released by her.

“I do not understand the reasons for these comments of my father. Even his supporters do not like his views on Mr. Pawan Kalyan. My father can strive for the victory of YSRCP Pithapuram MLA candidate Vanga Geetha. But his statements should not hurt anybody, be it Mr. Pawan Kalyan otr somebody else,” she said.

She said the YSRCP leaders were exploring every way to defeat Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. “I am sure my father will be left alone once the elections are over. I have decided to strive for the victory for Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” she announced.

In response, Mr. Padmanabham told a section of the media in his native village of Kirlampudi that God would punish those who tried to create trouble in his family.

“I suspect my daughter’s father-in-law. The JSP leaders must have instigated my daughter to speak against me. I am not scared of any response from my daughter,” Mr. Padmanabham said.