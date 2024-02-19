ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP is ready for debate with TDP on development in Andhra Pradesh, asserts Sajjala

February 19, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP will tell people why a few promises made in the previous election manifesto could not be implemented, says the party’s general secretary

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Except for making accusations against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, Naidu has nothing to his credit, says YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has dared the Telugu Desam Pary (TDP) for a debate on the development and governance during the tenures of both parties in Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the media near the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli near here on February 19 (Monday), YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the countdown for the elections had begun. “The YSRCP can go to the public and seek votes as it has implemented the promises made in the party’s election manifesto. Can TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu say with confidence what his government has done for the people? Let there be a debate on the implementation of the election manifestos of both parties,” he said.  

The YSRCP government, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, was implementing the prohibition of liquor in a phased manner. “The YSRCP is ready for the challenge thrown by Mr.  Naidu. The YSRCP will send a representative for the debate. Before that, Mr. Naidu should tell people about his accomplishments during his 14-year tenure as the Chief Minister. Except for making accusations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP, Mr. Naidu has nothing to his credit. Even Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan once asserted that TDP rule was corrupt and the worst,” he said. 

The YSRCP would release its manifesto soon, said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, adding that the party would make the promises that were tangible. “We will also tell the people why a few promises made in the previous election manifesto could not be implemented,” he said. 

The YSRCP leader further said that Mr. Naidu had claimed that he had health issues when he was lodged in jail. “What happened to his health problems after he came out on bail?  The courts will decide the cases slapped against Mr. Naidu,” he said.

