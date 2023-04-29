YSRCP is provoking JSP activists, says Nadendla Manohar

April 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairperson Nadendla Manohar on Saturday alleged that YSRCP leaders and activists were provoking JSP activists at several places by pasting stickers of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in their houses despite repeated objections.

He interacted with the JSP activists who were reportedly attacked in Cheepurupalli and admitted to a hospital. Later, he gave away representation to Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and urged her to take stern action on the culprits. He told the media that the YSRCP government was adopting undemocratic policies by forcibly pasting stickers of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in each and every house. He said that the people would teach a lesson to the ruling party in the next general elections.