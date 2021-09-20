YSRCP is invincible, says Sajjala

Vijayawada

20 September 2021 00:47 IST

‘Party created history by securing more than 62,000 votes in Naidu’s Kuppam’

Government Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Sunday that the victory of the YSRCP in the ZPTC and MPTC elections increased its responsibility to serve the people better.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party created history by securing over 62,000 votes in TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu's constituency Kuppam, and that the former Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people for his party’s debacle in what was supposed to be its citadel.

He asserted that the YSRCP was capable of winning any election in a fair manner as people had put their trust in the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further said the many conspiracies hatched by Mr. Naidu could not prevent his party’s rout in the elections, and recalled that the ZPTC and MPTC elections were supposed to be held way back in 2018.

The fear of defeat had prompted Mr. Naidu to keep postponing the polls, and he went on to thwart the government’s attempts to conduct the elections by approaching the courts.

Despite all the hurdles, the YSRCP achieved decisive victory in all the polls as people realised Mr. Naidu’s evil designs, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy added.