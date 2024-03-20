YSRCP is committed to three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, says Energy Minister Peddireddi

March 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KURNOOL

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is politically crippled due to his inability to contest elections without alliances.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy was speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements here on Wednesday for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Memanta Siddham’ meetings.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in Kurnool cannot be stopped, irrespective of the number of parties that come together. The YSRCP will secure more seats in the ensuing elections,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu has no political ethics. He stoops to any low for political mileage,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy alleged.

“After coming back to power, the YSRCP is committed to making Kurnool the Judicial capital. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that he is committed to three capitals,” he added.

‘Memanta Siddham’ meetings would be held in Nandyal on March 28 and Yemmiganur on March 29, he said.

