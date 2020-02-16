YSRCP is a trustworthy ally of BJP: Sailajanath

APCC president S. Sailajanath wondered why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make it clear that he was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during his recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing party leaders at the Dharna Chowk here on Sunday, where they staged a protest against the Supreme Court judgment on SC/ST reservations, Mr. Sailajanath said that the “YSRCP is a close ally of the BJP.”

The YSRCP had voted in favour of the NRC in the Lok Sabha, but was speaking against it in the State, he said.

“Why did Mr. Jagan not convey his opposition to the NRC to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah? For the BJP, the YSRCP is the most trustworthy ally,” the APCC president said.

All political parties were citing “interests of the State” as the reason for their political decisions, and trying to reap personal gains, he observed.

“How does abolition of the Legislative Council make a difference to the State? Where is Pawan Kalyan, who claims to be drawing inspiration from Che Guvera, now? The Chief Minister should tell people what he has achieved by visiting New Delhi twice,” Mr. Sailajanath said.

Referring to the capital issue, Mr. Sailajanath said that the BJP’s stand was not consistent.

While people of Rayalaseema had been demanding capital for long, both the leaders from the region, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, were paying a deaf ear to it.