YSRCP is a natural ally of the people, while TDP seeks help of political parties and media, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has the people of Andhra Pradesh as its natural ally, unlike the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which ties up with other political parties and biased media houses and makes hollow election promises in a bid to cheat the people, Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Macherla in Palnadu district after laying the foundation stone for construction of the first phase of the Varikapudisela lift irrigation project on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the mini election manifesto released by the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and said that people will not be hoodwinked by the false election promises made by the combine.

“Nara Chandrababu Naidu cheated self-help groups with false promises of loan waivers. He created an illusion of building a world-class capital in Amaravati while neglecting decentralised development of the State. Nobody is going to believe what he says,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Mr. Naidu ensured the best education for his son and grandson at corporate schools while opposing English medium of instruction at government schools. He opposed the allotment of house sites to the poor in Amaravati citing demographic imbalance,” he added.

“The government has so far spent ₹2.40 lakh crore on DBT schemes and ₹1.70 lakh crore on non-DBT schemes, thus implementing 99.95 per cent of its election promises besides creating 2.70 lakh government jobs in the last 53 months,” the Chief Minister claimed.

The government is striving hard for the social, political, economic and educational empowerment of SC, ST, BC and minorities, he said, adding that the welfare schemes and people’s confidence in the government remain his source of courage.