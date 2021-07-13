YSRCP is a family that takes care of its party men, says Sajjala

MLC Appireddy felicitated in Guntur

The YSR Congress Party is not just a political party but a large family that would continue to give responsibilities to those who have worked hard for the party, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

He was addressing a meeting held to felicitate MLC Lella Appireddy at the Agricultural Market Committee here by the Guntur District Chilli Merchants Association, Cold Storages Association, Chillies Merchants Association and Chillies Powder Mills Association.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Appireddy was among the few leaders who was willing to work for the party 24X7 irrespective of power, and hence, he felt assured when Mr. Appireddy was handling a programme.

Calling upon the party cadre to work with enthusiasm and take the welfare programmes to the doorstep of the people, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was working hard to bring smiles on the face of every person in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Appireddy was brought in a huge procession to the Chilli Yard.

Party MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that the YSR Congress Party was different from the other parties and had been working for the uplift of backward sections. He said that Mr. Appireddy was among the few leaders who had a direct connect with the people, and more so with the working classes.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu said that Mr. Appireddy was a role model to many young leaders in the party.

MLAs Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Maddali Giridhar, Md. Mustafa, AP State Skill Development Corporation chairperson Ch. Madhusudana Reddy and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu were among those present.