YSRCP interested only in grabbing lands in Visakhapatnam, allege TDP leaders

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have called upon the cadres to impress upon the people the need to support the rally by the Amaravati farmers, and have alleged that the YSRCP government is only interested in “land grabbing” in the name of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

At a meeting titled ‘Save North Andhra from YSRCP’, organised under the banner of ‘Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika’ at the TDP office here on Saturday, party State president K. Atchannaidu, former Ministers N. Chinarajappa, K. Kala Venkata Rao, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana, Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu and others alleged that the YSRCP leaders were not interested in building the capital but only in grabbing lands in the city.

They said if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy loved Visakhapatnam, he should strive to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and prevail upon the Modi government to implement the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as Special Category Status (SCS) and Special Package for the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema.

They alleged that the YSRCP leaders were playing a mind game to divert the attention of the people, as they were scared of defeat in the 2024 elections. They claimed that the people of the city were against Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital as it would result in grabbing of their lands by the YSRCP leaders.

Mr. Atchannaidu said various surveys had predicted that the TDP would get 150 seats in 2024. Getting jittery over the surveys, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to create discord among people of different regions in the name of decentralisation, he alleged.

On YSRCP leaders describing TDP leaders from North Andhra as ‘Uttarandhra drohis’ (betrayers of North Andhra), he said Visakhapatnam was already among the top cities in India though it was not the capital. He, however, said the TDP wanted Visakhapatnam to be the “financial capital” of the State.

He said teachers, employees and jobless youths were all disillusioned by the YSRCP government and feel cheated. He called upon the cadres to impress upon the people that it was only the TDP that could fulfil their aspirations. He also told them that they should be prepared for elections anytime.

Presiding over the meeting, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the State government had mortgaged government buildings in the district and raised ₹25,000 crore as loans.

TDP State general secretary Gouthu Sireesha, Polit Bureau member V. Anita, former MLC Buddha Venkanna, and party leader M. Sri Bharat spoke. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was present.