YSRCP instigating volunteers against Pawan by distorting his words, say JSP leaders

Majority of volunteers are JSP fans and will realise the truth, they opine

July 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party senior leaders S. Kanthee Sree and S. Vishwaksen on Tuesday alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to mislead the volunteers and instigate them against the JSP with a false propaganda over the comments made by party president Pawan Kalyan with regard to the volunteer system.

Speaking to the media at Etcherla of Srikakulam district on Tuesday, Ms. Kanthee Sree said that a majority of volunteers were hardcore fans of the JSP and they would understand that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s opinion was distorted by a section of the media.

“In fact, Mr. Pawan Kalyan is worried about the future of the volunteers as the government’s honorarium of ₹5,000 is not sufficient to lead a decent life. He objected to the misuse of the system and did not point out the volunteers individually. This point has been understood by them. Only at the behest of YSRCP leaders, some of them were expressing disapproval. They too will understand the truth within no time,” she said.

Mr. Viswaksen said that the YSRCP government was trying to pollute the minds of the young volunteers due to the fear of defeat in the 2024 general elections.

