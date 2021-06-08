YSRCP indulging in corruption in a legalised and centralised manner, alleges TDP

‘Distribution of house site pattas to the poor was a big scam’

Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary District president Pasarla Prasad has alleged that contrary to claims of clean governance by the YSR Congress Party government, corruption is being done in a ‘legalised and centralised’ manner.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasad alleged that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed to have saved ₹8,000 crore through ‘reverse tendering’ in the Polavaram project, the distribution of house site pattas to the poor was a ‘big scam’. No tenders were called for the development of the layouts, and ₹40 crore was drawn for development of Jagananna layouts, he said.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) was not even insisting on provision of basic amenities like 40 feet wide roads, common areas and drains, he alleged.

Alleging that the YSRCP leaders were siphoning off funds, the TDP leader said, “They did not even spare the Simhachalam temple. The shops at the foothills of the temple were evicted and they were reallocated after collecting bribes from them.” He alleged that the first signature made by the Chief Minister was on the increase of pensions by ₹250 a year but no such thing has happened.

Mr. Jagan had vowed to introduce total prohibition but now despite the COVID-19 situation, liquor was flowing and the government was minting money by introducing new brands, Mr. Prasad alleged.

TDP official representative Chakravarthi, organising secretary Satyanarayana, party leaders Tataji and Choudupalli Narayana Rao were present.