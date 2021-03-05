YSRCP inching towards a majority in Tirupati civic polls

YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy campaigning near Kummarathopu in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

05 March 2021 02:22 IST

Party’s candidates have won nearly half the seats in MCT unanimously

The YSRCP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), even as the party candidates have won 22 out of the total 50 divisions unanimously. The civic body is going to polls for the first time since its inception two decades ago.

The ruling party is confident of winning the rest of the division. YSRCP MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, who campaigned for the party candidate Adilakshmi in the 29th division covering Kummarathopu area, reached out to every household on Thursday and explained the party’s welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, TDP in-charge and former MLA M. Sugunamma released the party’s manifesto in the presence of MLC B. Chengalrayudu, former Minister Parasa Ratnam and promised reductions in property tax, reopening of Anna canteens and development of Tirupati as a ‘clean and green city’.

Youngsters take the charge

The YSRCP’s campaign is being led by upcoming leader Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who is touring all the divisions.

“The TDP is in active contest only in 21 divisions. We are fighting with the BJP in four, the Left parties in two and the Congress in one division. But, we are confident of win,” said Mr. Abhinay Reddy.

Prominent among the youngsters in the fray is ex-MLA Ms. Sugunamma’s grand daughter B. Venkata Keerthi from the 18th division.

Hectic activity is being also seen in the BJP camp. Mr. Abhinay admitted that the BJP was likely to give a tough fight than the TDP.

Former TUDA Chairman G. Narasimha Yadav’s two brothers are contesting on behalf of the TDP in the second and third divisions of the civic body.

Similarly, Congress district leader P. Naveen Kumar Reddy’s brother P. Bhuvan Kumar Reddy is contesting in the 28th division as an independent candidate.

Their grandfather P. Munaswamy Reddy and father P. Muni Reddy had served as municipal Vice-Chairman and Chairman respectively in the past.