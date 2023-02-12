ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP in tight spot as key leaders’ kin land in ED custody in Delhi liquor scam

February 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - ONGOLE

While the ruling party is keen on ensuring that the TDP does not use the situation to its advantage ahead of the elections, the opposition party has decided to step up its demand for extending the ED probe to Andhra Pradesh

S. Murali

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is in a tight spot following the arrest of the family members of key party leaders in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The ruling party is worried over the fallout of the recent developments in the national capital, the latest being the arrest of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s son Raghava Reddy by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering, according to party sources.

The party took stock of the situation on Sunday as the ED had already arrested P. Sharat Chandra Reddy, a family member of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in connection with the excise policy scam.

The party, according to sources, was keen on ensuring that the swift-paced developments in the wake of the ED speeding up probe, did not provide a handle for the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to exploit the situation ahead of the elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in 2024.

The developments are seen as a blow to the young party leader from Ongole, who has been aiming for a bigger role in State politics in the ensuing elections.

On the other hand, the TDP decided to step up its demand for extending the ongoing probe by the ED to Andhra Pradesh as the roots of the Delhi liquor scam could be traced to Tadepalli.

The ill-gotten wealth generated from liquor trade by the ruling party leaders was used to bag licence for liquor trade in the national capital, alleged TDP State unit official spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Students’ Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh alleges that the ED is being misused by the BJP-led government at the Centre to ‘‘foist politically-motivated cases’‘ and trouble its political adversaries, as a result of which businessmen from South India, including Raghava Reddy, has become a victim.

