YSRCP holds rallies in support of three capitals idea

Elected representatives, students and others in the north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions took out rallies and staged demonstrations welcoming the idea of three capitals, according to a release by the YSRCP.

Students, members of youth associations, YSRCP MLAs and MPs along with supporters rallied in their respective constituencies in Kadapa, Tuni, Chittoor, Kurnool, Anantapur and other towns and cities.

A human chain was formed at Muralinagar in Visakhapatnam and slogans were raised demanding Visakhapatnam be made an Executive capital. North Andhra Development Association held a rally at Srikakulam.

Also, a huge rally was conducted from Gopalapatnam petrol bunk to NAD new road in which Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao, YSRCP coordinator Malla Vijaya Prasad, party leaders Behara Bhaskar Rao, Sridhar Appalanaidu and YSRCP leaders participated.

Anantapur also witnessed a huge rally by youth and students from Arts college to Collectorate which was supported by Minister M. Shankar Narayana and Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy. MP Gorantla Madhav, MLAs Venkatramira Reddy, Topudurthy Prakash Reddy, MLCs Sk. Iqbal and Vennapusa Gopal Reddy participated in the rally.

MP leads rally

Rajahmundry MP M. Bharath also led a rally from Kotagummam junction in East Godavari district. Minister Ranganatha Raju and MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Coordinator Sivarama Subramaniam, YSRCP leaders were among those who participated in the rally in support of three capital cities for the State.

In Kurnool district, MLAs Rambhupal Reddy and Hafeez Khan led a rally. Government Whip Mutyala Naidu also supported the proposal of Vizag as an Executive capital and MLA Karanam Dharmasri at Visakhapatnam took out a rally with supporters.

Ministers Pinipe Vishwaroop, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, MLA Dwarampudi Chandrashekhar Reddy, MP Vanga Geeta took part in rallies in their respective areas.

YSRCP members in Ongole took out a huge rally in support of the three capitals idea.