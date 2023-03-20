YSRCP holds mock election to fill up MLA quota seats in Andhra Pradesh Legislature Council

March 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Legislature Party on Monday organised a mock poll for the biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in the Assembly.

The actual elections are scheduled to be conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 23 at the first floor of the Assembly.

There are seven vacancies available, and a total of eight candidates are contesting from both the YSRCP and TDP. The YSRCP has named seven candidates, while the TDP has named one candidate for this election.

As per the strength in the Assembly, the YSRCP has 151 elected representatives, the TDP has 23 while the Jana Sena Party has one MLA. But actual numbers differ when it comes to the secret ballot, since four of the opposition TDP MLAs along with the lone JSP MLA shifted loyalties to the YSRCP.

On the other hand, two elected members of the YSRCP are sympathetic towards the TDP. Hence, the numbers become crucial now in this election. The expected strength of the political parties in the Assembly after taking into account all the defections and shifts in loyalties is as follows: 154 for YSRCP, 21 for TDP and zero for the JSP.

It is in this backdrop that the YSRCP, which aims at winning all the seven vacancies in the Council from the MLA quota, has conducted the mock poll. The party has divided all its elected representatives into seven groups. Each group contains 22 members. Three persons from each group are responsible for coordinating with their group members and they should ensure that the votes are cast as per the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ruling party can expect to comfortably win all seven vacancies if it manages to cast 22 votes for each of its MLC candidates as planned. However, if even a couple of its 154 members commit a mistake in casting their first-priority vote, the ruling party might end up with a problem on its hands.

Both the TDP and the YSRCP have issued whips to the members of their respective parties regarding the MLC elections.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam on Monday announced that the first floor in the Assembly will be used by the ECI for conducting the biennial elections and instructed the Cabinet Ministers not to use their chambers located on that floor for the day, on March 23.