YSRCP high command warns stern action if leaders indulged in dissident activities in Viziangaram, Srikakulam districts

March 04, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) high command reportedly warned that stern action would be taken on dissidents if they would continue to spoil the party’s image in their respective constituencies of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district.

The party collected data of the dissident leaders who are very active in S. Kota, Vizianagaram, Patapatnam, Ichchapuram and other constituencies of North Andhra region.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y. V. Subba Reddy and other leaders said that the party would not hesitate to suspend the leaders who are working against the in-charges and present MLAs.

According to sources, S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao expressed displeasure over the meetings organised by YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju and joining of the latter’s followers in Telugu Desam Party. Mr. Srinivasa Rao met Mr. Subba Reddy and explained that open dissidence and encouragement to TDP followers would cause damage to the party. Mr. Subba Reddy is expected to ask those dissidents to meet him and explain their view points instead of directly airing their views in media.

Vizianagaram MLA and Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy has also expressed concern over the meetings organised by leaders in the name of ‘injustice’ for backward classes in allocation of seats.

Patapatnam MLA Reddi Shanti, Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas and SRCP-Ichchapuram in-charge Piriya Vijaya, wife of former MLA Piriya Sairaj have also urged immediate intervention of the party high command in controlling such leaders who are causing trouble for them ahead of general elections.

The party’s Deputy Regional Coordinator Majji Srinivasa Rao said that collective efforts were needed to continue the winning streak in the two districts while cautioning that the party high command would not spare anyone if they did not stop their anti party activities.

All MLAs and in-charges were suggested to have patience since such things were common in political parties, particularly before the general elections and confirmation of tickets.