‘YSRCP has shown downtrodden sections what real empowerment is’

December 31, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organised its Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Nandyal, Narsipatnam and Tadikonda Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha Bepari said at Nandyal that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown what real empowerment of the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities means by implementing various schemes for them.

MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Reddy said at Nandyal that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy succeeded in providing quality education to the poor and invested in human capital.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, MLAs P. Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore city), Abdul Hafeez Khan (Kurnool) and others were present.

Participating in the programme at Narsipatnam, Deputy Chief Miniter B. Mutyala Naidu said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was known for his opportunistic politics, and if the people wanted to be better they should vote for the YSRCP.

Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri exuded confidence that the YSRCP would make its mark in the 2024 elections having done its best for development and welfare of the people.

Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi and Narsipatnam MLA P. Umasankar Ganesh and other leaders highlighted the achievements of the government.

Former Home Minister and Tadikonda MLA M. Sucharita denounced TDP’s false propaganda that there were lack of employment opportunities under the YSRCP rule.

She claimed that benefits amounting to nearly ₹700 crore were distributed to the people in her constituency.

Minister Jogi Ramesh said people could make a comparison between the YSRCP and TDP governments, and insisted that the former was the best option.

Mr. Naidu could not develop his constituency (Kuppam) in his successive stints as the MLA there, Mr. Ramesh added.