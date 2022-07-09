YSRCP has ruined agriculture sector, alleges TDP

‘RBKs benefiting ruling party leaders not farmers’

TDP leaders on Saturday came down heavily on the YSR Congress Party for “ruining the agriculture sector”.

As part of “Rythu Poru”, the leaders participated in a public meeting at Paritala village in Nandigama constituency of NTR district and denounced what they called the “YCP misrule” in the State. They said Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) set up across the State were of no use to the farmers and that the ruling party leaders were benefitting by them. The end of the YSRCP era was approaching fast, as people were eager to show the ruling party the door, they said.

A large number of farmers came to the meeting venue in a tractor rally. The meeting was presided over by the party’s district president N. Raghuram. The leaders paid tributes to the party founder the late NTR by garlanding his statue.

TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the agriculture sector was the worst hit by the faulty policies of the YSR Congress government. While the TDP government ensured a nine-hour uninterrupted power supply to the farmers under its rule, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government brought it down to seven hours, he alleged, adding that fixing of the electric meters to agriculture connections would deal yet another blow to the food producers.

He said farmers opting for a crop holiday was never witnessed in the past. In the neighbouring Telangana, the KCR government procured the farmers’ produce after the Centre failed to do the same, while the same was not the case in Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that the government had actually spent only ₹7,000 crore of the total ₹20,000 crore budget allocated for the agriculture sector and the fact that the State was on the top with regard to farmers’ suicides was an ample proof of it, he added.

